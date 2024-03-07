John Kumah’s Biography; All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

John Kumah was a Ghanaian politician, preacher, business mogul, and lawyer born on August 4, 1978.

After Junior High School, John Kumah furthered his education at the Opoku Ware Senior High School after which he attended the University of Ghana, Legon where he studied law and became a lawyer after completion, he also obtained other qualifications.

As an entrepreneur and business mogul, John Kumah founded the Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

John Kumah was married to Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah and gave birth to 6 children.

As a politician, John Kumah was a member of parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

John Kumah met his untimely death on March 7, 2024, when dusk was falling following an alleged food poisoning.