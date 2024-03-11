John Kumah’s wife to replace him in Parliament? Rashad ‘exposes’ NPP’s secret agenda and drops all secrets

- Advertisement -

Here is what article 112(6) of Ghana’s Constitution on when a by-election can be held if a seat becomes vacant.

Apostle Lilian Kumah, recently widowed by the untimely death of her husband, the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, has become a subject of public scrutiny following her controversial interview with Asaase News.

The new widow has been chastised for her diarrhoea mouth following the continuous interviews she has granted so after the tragic death of her husband who served as the MP for the Ejisu constituency.

One of the salient points raised by Apostle Lilian Kumah in her interviews is Captain Smart’s allegation that the late John Kumah was poisoned.

As suggested by Mrs Kumah, Captain Smart should be invited by the police to give a blow-to-blow account of how her late husband was supposedly poisoned.

Playing The Game of Thrones in real life, it’s suspected that the leaders in the ruling NPP party are behind the interviews Madam Kumah has granted so far as a calculated strategy as her hubby’s replacement

With the character assassination campaign she has launched against Captain Smart, it’s convincing the NPP will be presenting her for the impending By-Elections.

Addressing the ongoing brouhaha, award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger Rashad has shared his insights into the whole matter.

During today’s episode of his show, Rash Hour, Rashad acknowledged the potential political trajectory for Mrs. Kumah, yet advised her to temper her public appearances and focus on mourning her late husband following cultural practices.

Rashad, known for his non-biased perspective, expressed concern that the intense media presence may be premature, suggesting that Mrs. Kumah should prioritize giving her husband a befitting burial before delving into political considerations.

Historically, widows have been selected to fill vacant parliamentary positions left by their deceased husbands. Notable instances include Madam Ophelia Kwansah Hayford of Mfantseman, Lydia S. Alhassan of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Linda Akweley Ocloo of Shai Osudoku, and Akanvariba Lydia Lamisi of Tempane