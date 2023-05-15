- Advertisement -

Former President John Dramani Mahama will once again lead the National Democratic Congress into the 2024 general elections after securing a landslide victory at the just-ended primaries of the party.

Mr Mahama, according to Certified results by the Electoral Commission (EC), polled a whopping 297,603 votes, representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast by delegates on Saturday.

His closest contender and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, managed to poll a paltry 3,181, representing 1.1% votes.

The third contender in the NDC flagbearership race, Kwabena Duffour, a former Finance Minister, pulled out of the elections at the last minute on Friday.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor chickened out of the race after claiming concerns he raised about discrepancies with the party’s electoral roll were unresolved.

The declaration of the electoral results by the Electoral Commission was done in the late hours of Sunday, May 14, at the party’s head office in Accra.

John Mahama, the one-term president, failed in his bid for the presidency in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.