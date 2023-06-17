type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMahama halts campaign in Assin North after NDC member dies in accident
News

Mahama halts campaign in Assin North after NDC member dies in accident

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
mahama-accident-victims
- Advertisement -

Former President John Dramani Mahama has put his campaign in the Assin North Constituency on hold following the death of a member of the NDC in an accident.

It comes after a pickup truck conveying journalists to cover the event was involved in a crash.

In a statement, he said he was suspending his campaign for some hours to visit persons who were injured in the accident and the bereaved family.

“I’ve had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others to the programme. Our condolences to her family,” a tweet the former president shared on Saturday, June 17, 2023 read.

The report first shared by GHOne TV said the vehicle crashed on its way to the Assin North Constituency to cover former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign in the constituency.

The former president is in the constituency to campaign for the ousted Member of Parliament (phone)? for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election, which is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

It is not clear where the vehicle involved in the accident was part of the convoy of Mahama.

GhOne has, however, deleted the tweet.

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Saturday, June 17, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    4.2mph
    40 %
    Sat
    81 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    77 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways