Mahama halts campaign in Assin North after NDC member dies in accident

Former President John Dramani Mahama has put his campaign in the Assin North Constituency on hold following the death of a member of the NDC in an accident.

It comes after a pickup truck conveying journalists to cover the event was involved in a crash.

In a statement, he said he was suspending his campaign for some hours to visit persons who were injured in the accident and the bereaved family.

“I’ve had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others to the programme. Our condolences to her family,” a tweet the former president shared on Saturday, June 17, 2023 read.

The report first shared by GHOne TV said the vehicle crashed on its way to the Assin North Constituency to cover former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign in the constituency.

The former president is in the constituency to campaign for the ousted Member of Parliament (phone)? for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election, which is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

It is not clear where the vehicle involved in the accident was part of the convoy of Mahama.

GhOne has, however, deleted the tweet.