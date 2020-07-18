John Mahama’s son, Shafik ties the knot with girlfriend in Dubai

- Advertisement -

Shafik Mahama, the son of the ex-president of Ghana and the current flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has tied the knot with his long time girlfriend in Dubai in a grand ceremony.

Ghpage has been reliably informed by our sources that Shafik Mahama married a beautiful young light-skinned lady named AAzzy.

Photos and a video shared show that one of Shafiks’s brothers, Shahid Mahama turned up as the best man at his brother’s wedding.

It is not yet established whether John Mahama or Wife was at the ceremony.

Congratulations!!!