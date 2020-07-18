type here...
GhPage Lifestyle John Mahama's son, Shafik ties the knot with girlfriend in Dubai
Lifestyle

John Mahama’s son, Shafik ties the knot with girlfriend in Dubai

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Shafik-Mahama-marries-in-Dubai
Shafik-Mahama-marries-in-Dubai
- Advertisement -

Shafik Mahama, the son of the ex-president of Ghana and the current flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has tied the knot with his long time girlfriend in Dubai in a grand ceremony.

Ghpage has been reliably informed by our sources that Shafik Mahama married a beautiful young light-skinned lady named AAzzy.

Photos and a video shared show that one of Shafiks’s brothers, Shahid Mahama turned up as the best man at his brother’s wedding.

It is not yet established whether John Mahama or Wife was at the ceremony.

WATCH THE VIDEO FROM THE CEREMONY;

MORE PHOTOS BELOW;

View this post on Instagram

John Mahama’s son Shafik marries in Dubai

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Congratulations!!!

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 18, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
74 %
4.2mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
78 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News