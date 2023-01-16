Former president Mahama’s son, Shafik Mahama and his Algerian wife have welcomed another child to the family.

John Dramani Mahama who happens to be the grandfather of the child On Monday, January 16, 2023, shared the joyful news on her Instagram page.

The former president of Ghana shared a cute video of the newly born baby at the hospital.

He captioned the video; Congratulations Shafik and Asma. Welcome grand daughter Alyazia Frema Mahama

Remember, On December 9, 2022, the news went rife that Shafik’s Algerian wife, Asma, gave birth to their first child. This makes it 2 for the beautiful wife.