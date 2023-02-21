- Advertisement -

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has lashed out at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the late Christian Atsu.

In an interview, John Painstil indicated that the GFA is being hypocritical about Atsu’s death after neglecting and kicking him out of the Black Stars.

According to John, the GFA is being pretentious about the love they had for Christian Atsu but in reality, they never loved him.

He added that Christian Atsu struggled to get a club after he was blacklisted from the Black Stars but now the GFA is acting like they cared about him.

“You snubbed him and kicked him out of the Black Stars at age 31. Atsu has been struggling to get a permanent stay in a club since the snub.

We all know the value and respect your club gives you when you play for your nation. Don’t pretend you loved him because you don’t at all”, John Paintsil asserted.

Christian Atsu had been trapped under the wreckage of the Hatayaspor Renaissance building for 10 days sore days before he was found and finally pulled out.

Unfortunately, he had been dead for days before the rescue team found his mortal remains.

The mortal remains of Christian Atsu Twasam arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday night, February 19.

The body of the former Black Stars winger was conveyed on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul in a coffin draped in the national flag.