Ex-Black Stars player John Paintsil ventures into acting; pictured on set with Lil Win, others

By Kweku Derrick
Former Ghanaian footballer, John Paintsil seems to have discovered a new passion in life after hanging his boots to explore his other inner talents.

The retired Black Stars defender has taken on a completely different career path away from sports and now ventures into the entertainment industry, particularly the movie industry.

Photos sighted by GhPage.com on social media shows John Paintsil acting with Lilwin and Mr Beautiful alongside other popular Kumawood stars.

The photos are from the set of Lilwin’s ‘AGYA BOFO)’ series.

Currently, John Paintsil is an assistant coach for South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs.

Source:GHPage

