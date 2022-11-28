Jordan Ayew starts – Ghana’s lineup against South Korea out

- Advertisement -

The Ayew brothers start the crunch game between Ghana and South Korea this afternoon.

Jordan Ayew who started off from the bench in the last game is in the starting lineup for Ghana’s game against South Korea.

Coach Otoo Addo has resorted to a back four with Alexander Djiku making way.

The full line-up is below…

Ghana plays its final game aginst Uruguay on Friday thus it needs to win this game since it lost the first game against Portugal.

A draw or a loss for Ghana means the Black Stars are out of the 2022 World Cup.