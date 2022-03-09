type here...
Jose Mourinho secretly spies on Ghana’s Felix Afena-Gyan’s phone at AS Roma [Video]

By Albert
AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has increased his supervision of Ghanaian talent Felix Afena-Gyan after his nightclub escapade a few days ago.

José Mourinho had demoted Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan from the first team after learning that the 19-year-old had gone clubbing on Saturday.

A recent video shows Jose Mourinho standing right behind Afena-Gyan as he spies what he was up on his phone unbeknownst to the player.

Since Felix Afena-Gyan has become an integral member of Jose Mourinho’s AS ROMA, the manager has decided to increase surveillance on him to avert any other suspension that could potentially affect the team.

Check Out Video Below:

