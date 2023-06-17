- Advertisement -

A pickup truck conveying journalists to Assin North to cover former President John Mahama’s campaign in the constituency Saturday, June 17, 2023, has been involved in a crash, GHPage has learned.

According to the report first shared by GHOne TV via its Twitter handle, the road accident resulted in the death of one person said to be a member of the Nation Democratic Congress (NDC).

“JUST IN: A pickup carrying journalists to ASSIN North to cover John Mahama’s event has crashed. One person confirmed dead,” a tweet shared by the media house read.

The former president is in the constituency to campaign for the ousted Member of Parliament (phone)? for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election, which is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

It is not clear where the vehicle involved in the accident was part of the convoy of Mahama.

GhOne has, however, deleted the tweet.