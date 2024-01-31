type here...
Entertainment

Joy and jubilations as Funny Face finally reunites with Adebayor – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face woke up at the sweet and peaceful side of his beds as he reunites with ace Togolese international and estranged bestie, Emmanuel Adebayor.

The pair used to be referenced as “5 and 6” due to the bond they shared that even made Funny Face name his children after him but they unfortunately fell off which sparked a lot of controversies.

The reunion comes after the multiple award winning comedian took to social media to solicit for financial assistance citing reasons that he has not been able to see his children due to the fact that he is broke.

Social media folks took the opportunity to beg great men like Bola Ray, Fada Dickson and Adebayor to come to his aide and forgive him of all his trespasses and give him a second chance.

Sharing the good news on Facebook, Funny Face wrote;

“ GYE NYAME “ @e_adebayor !!!

TODAY

