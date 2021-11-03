- Advertisement -

Joyce Blessing, a Ghanaian gospel singer, appears to be enjoying her back-and-forth with Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, a self-styled evangelist.

Earlier this year, a video of Joyce Blessing expressing her displeasure with Nana Agradaa’s decision to have her perform at an event without her knowledge or that of her management appeared on social media.

Joyce Blessing explained in the video that her fans and management attracted her attention to a viral flyer for an upcoming event that featured her picture as one of the event’s guest artists.

She demanded that the show’s organizers, particularly Nana Agradaa, the event’s main brain, remove her picture from the flyer because they are not friends.

Nana Agradaa is using shady ways to persuade her to perform at her event, according to the “Unbreakable” singer, but she only wants her peace of mind and never wants to get involved in any controversy since she is tired of the terrible press she has received on social media.

Nana Agradaa’s request was granted after her picture and name were removed from the event flyer.

When we thought we’d seen it all, Joyce Blessing took another shot at Nana Agradaa, insulting her inability to communicate correctly in English.

