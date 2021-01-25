- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has broken her silence after the shocking humiliation meted out to her by Cecilia Marfo.

Cecilia Marfo who is gradually getting the notoriety tag days ago snatched Joyce Blessings microphone during a song ministration.

After forcibly taking the microphone from her, she then said Joyce Blessing should go back to her husband.

Joyce Blessing stood there and was stunned as to what had just happened but kept her composure.

Many have wanted her to speak up but she has remained silent until now.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, she gave thanks to God for making all these happened on that day.

According to her, the mantel on her is not by her might but that of God adding that she still remains unbreakable.

Joyce Blessing has called off the marriage between herself and her husband and former manager Dave Joy.

Though the actual reason for their break-up still remains unknown, Joyce has been making claims that her husband is in a relationship with her former publicist Jullie Jay Kanz.