Some juju men have stormed the church premises of one Prophet Agyenim Boateng to take back charms they allegedly gave him.

Per the narration, they alleged that the Man of God came to them to seek spiritual help to get members into his church and also perform miracles.

One of them claimed to have come to the Church premises at night to plant the charm in their garden together with the pastor.

In a video available on social media, one of the juju men holding a shovel started to dig out a portion of the church premises but the wife of the Prophet came out to question why they would dig on their land without any approval.

They responded by telling her they didn’t have any issues with her and rather it was her husband they were looking for whom they claimed took to his heels after seeing them enter the compound.

A few minutes after that confrontation, the one digging brought out a rubber claiming to be the charms he had exhumed from the premises of the church.

Things escalated as the wife of the prophet and the juju men started to rain insults on each other.

The video someway and somehow suggests the men might be fake and just trying to tarnish the reputation of the preacher.

But we can’t trust some men of God these days so you can be the judge of this.