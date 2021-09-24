- Advertisement -

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has sought to expose her ex-lover, Prince Kpokogiri over his claims suggesting that he pulled the plug on their relationship of three months because of some terrible things she did whiles they were together.

But Tonto Dikeh has cleared the air by revealing that she ended the relationship after she unravelled some secrets about her boyfriend and his modus operandi to sleep with top female celebs and blackmail them.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share an audio recording that captured a voice purported to be Prince Kpokogiri disclosing how he lures his victims and sleeps with them.

One Merit in the leaked audio was heard asking Prince Kpokpogri how he is able to lure the women and have sex with them. He then responded by mentioning names of mainstream celebs he has banged including, Juliet Ibrahim, Genevieve Nnaji, Chioma and others.

Tonto indicated that she ended their relationship after listening to the audio, contrary to his claims of promiscuity that she has been opening her legs to any man she comes into contact with.

Sharing the audio, she wrote: “After listening to these leaked voice note between JOSEPH EGBRI(fake name Prince kpokpogri) and merit, I personally called my relationship off with a man I honestly did LOVE. Now this is not enough for blackmail and lies but it’s all good and great.

“Respectfully, all we are asking is come answer to the law for your illegal recording and release of my private moments (A CRIME) that happened months back before I actually respectfully ended this relationship, extortion(A CRIME), blackmail(A CRIME) amongst other things alleged about you.

“This may be a good time to say @janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession(old and very recent)

“Not just you but Alot of other married women, Celebrities and single girls too.. If he hasn’t blackmailed any of you yet it’s a matter of time!!”

“My darling JOSEPH EGBRI it will only be fair enough you allow the law operate..

“If these are made Up allegations you need not fear, FOR A CLEAN HEART FEAR NOTHING..

“Am not hurt ,not mad, just DONE..

“I wish you would too

“You can’t be the one blackmailing me, releasing my private chat with friends, bugging my phone and still be the one in trauma.. Wish you all the very best

“But you need to stop running and face the consequences of your actions..”

Listen to the audio below