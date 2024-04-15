type here...
Junior Pope rejected the life jacket we offered him - Producer
Entertainment

Junior Pope rejected the life jacket we offered him – Producer

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Junior-Pope
Junior-Pope
Movie lovers are still mourning the demise of Nollywood actor Junior Pope who drowned on their way to shoot a movie last week.

Since the news of his death broke out, a lot of people have been talking and blaming the producer of the movie for failing to provide life jackets for the stars leading to the death of the actor.

But the producer of the yet-to-be-released movie identified as Adamna Luke has come out to state that they offered him and the other crew members a life jacket.

Screaming and begging How Nollywood actor Junior Pope tragically died revealed

According to the producer, when they arrived to cross the river to the other side to shoot the video, a life jacket was handed over to the team.

She continued that Junior Pope’s reason for rejecting the life jacket was because it was too dirty for him to put it on.

Watch the video below:

