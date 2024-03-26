- Advertisement -

Criss Waddle has opened up about the fight involving his friends Showboy and Junior US some years ago.

People who have been following the entertainment industry for years now are fully aware of the fight between Showboy and Junior US.

For those who might not be aware, it was because of that fight that Showboy served 6 years jail term for stabbing Junior US.

Criss Waddle was accused of being the reason why the fight broke up between the two has finally spoken.

According to him, Showboy called him when he was in Ghana that their rent was due and he had been given a month to settle the bills or pack out.

He informed Showboy he had no money but Showboy told him to try and raise money so they pay the rent.

He contacted Junior US to sort him out but Junior told him he had no money but he had 2 laptops he could sell to raise the money.

At the mention of laptops, he advised that Junior US go to Showboy since he(Showboy) had links to sell the laptops easily without any stress.

Fast forward, Junior US drove to Showboy who was in a different state so they could transact the business.

They then went out to eat only to return and realise that Junior US’ laptop had been stolen but Showboy’s MacBook was still there. That was where the fight broke out leading to the stabbing.

He came in to solve the issue amicably and demanded an apology from Showboy but he failed to offer the apology but rather paid bloggers to publish about Junior US’ apology to him.

Watch Criss Waddle narrate the story: