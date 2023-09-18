type here...
Just In: Another Tragic News Hit Naira Marley after his house got burnt over Mohbad’s death

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Amidst the online frenzy surrounding the death of Mohbad, a former dancer associated with the Marlian Music Record label, Lil Smart, has expressed deep concern and fear for his own safety.

In a conversation with Dre, a member of singer Davido’s crew, Lil Smart alleged that two former colleagues had experienced severe mental health issues as a result of Naira Marley’s turbulent lifestyle.

Lil Smart expressed his worries, stating, “Broo, I’m scared, they killed my Mohbad. He was the only one encouraging me and giving me hope when we left that tumultuous label. Do you know, two people went insane before I left?”

Dre sought to reassure him, telling him not to be anxious. He also took to Instagram to express his sentiments, saying, “God knows I won’t start what I can’t finish. May your spirit not forgive all of us if we don’t make you happy, Mohbad.”

Earlier in January, the well-known dancer had disclosed that he left the Marlian Music label because he felt unappreciated.

He mentioned that Marlian Music initially operated from a single duplex, but as Naira Marley began building houses, he allegedly refused to provide Lil Smart with a place to stay, leading him to rely on friends for accommodation.

Despite attempting to reach out to Lil Smart for clarification on these allegations, he did not respond to messages from Peoples Gazette at the time of compiling this report.

Source:GHPAGE

