Entertainment
Entertainment

Just In: Berla Mundi to contest as MP for Ledzokuku Constituency?

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ace Broadcast Journalist Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi has made a post on X that has raised eyebrows on the internet.

The TV3 Presenter via a tweet shared a photo of herself with a caption that has got many believing that she has a hidden agenda of becoming an MP one day.

In her tweet, Berla Mundi shared that she may want to contest as an MP for Ledzokuku Constituency and asked her fans which political party they may want her to vie on their behalf.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE HER TWEET ON X

The tweet has received many reactions and comments. What do you also think, can Berla Mundi make a fine Member of Parliament?

Source:GHPAGE

