Just In: Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien sentenced to 15 years in prison

- Advertisement -

The Accra High Court has sentenced the founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien to 15 years in prison for stealing over GH?90million belonging to his bank.

Mr. Essien was ordered to pay up the money which he delivered on his first installment which was GH¢30 million of the amount on December 1, 2022.

Per the agreement as adopted by the court, he was ordered to pay the remaining GH¢60 million in three instalments with the first instalment on or before April 28, 2023, the second on or before August 31, 2023, and the last instalment on or before December 15, 2023.

However, Justice Kyei Baffour said as of today, Essien had paid only Ghc7 million out of a possible Ghc40 million, missing the deadlines for April 28 and August 31 this year, bringing the total paid to Ghc37million of the total GHC90million.