type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentJust In: Naira Marley’s house set on fire following Mohbad’s death -...
Entertainment

Just In: Naira Marley’s house set on fire following Mohbad’s death – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Naira Marley, boss of Marlians Records has been in the news since the death of Mohbad, a former signer broke out on Tuesday, 12th September.

In the wake of these fracas, a video has surfaced that shows fans of Mohbad men mounting and causing havoc at Naira Marley’s residence at Lekki in Nigeria.

The video also showed a section of the residence being set on fire with fans chanting and seeking for answers amidst Imole’s death.

Mohbad was signed to the Marlian records but due to certain misunderstandings between his boss and himself, he fought to leave the label and that was the beginning of his nightmares.

Videos surfacing after his demise shows how he was constantly molested, threatened, beaten and stalked throughout his final days.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

Fingers have been pointed to Naira Marley right after the news broke out due to the bad blood the two had and also due to statements Mohbad made while he was alive asserting that Naira Marley should be held responsible should anything happens to him.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Thursday, September 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.6mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways