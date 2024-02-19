type here...
“Just knacking”: I am single and not searching – King Promise tells Ghana girls

By Osei Emmanuel
Multiple award winning Ghanaian artiste, King Promise has finally opened up about his relationship status and Ghana girls will not be happy with it.

The multiple hit maker affirmed that he is currently single and not actively searching for a romantic partner.

King Promise made these revelations in an interview with Youtuber, Madame Joyce in the United Kingdom, when he was questioned about his dating life.

He responded with a laid-back attitude, stating,

“No, living my life, I am outside, if you find me you find me. Naa I’m just chilling. I’m not looking and I am not running from it as well. It is whatever happens really.”

