Former High-Grade signee Kaakie has announced her comeback to the music industry after years of staying away.

The ‘Too Much’ hitmaker in 2018 quit music to relocate to the United States to seek greener pastures and also start a family.

Following her absence from the music industry, a lot of female musicians sprang up to claim the Queen of the music industry.

Well, it’s 2024 and Kaakie has announced her comeback in an interview on 3FM.

According to her, her husband, some industry and others have shown massive support for her since going off the music.

She believed that it was now time for her to take back her position in the music industry hence her comeback.

Kaakie said; “Actually I came in purposely…So by God’s grace, I’m coming back to the scene, and we are working hard. I haven’t just been silent. I have been working behind the scenes and I haven’t been alone. I’ve had genuine support from my husband; he’s been pushing me, and I’ve also met people that were in the scene.”