“You Have 7 Days To Exit This World” – Kanayo O Kanayo Goes Berserk, Hurls Curses In Angry Video?

- Advertisement -

Veteran Nigerian actor, a veteran Nigerian actor, has vented his spleen on people who have been destroying his online image by hurling chases at them.

In an angry video, Kanyo has said these individuals will perish and would not live past 7 days.

What’s the reason for Kanayo O Kanyo’s fury?

The netizen, he claims, gathered images of him and labelled them with RIP.

Enraged by this behaviour, Kanayo, swore that the person responsible for such a misleading message would die within the next seven days.

The ace actor, who debunked the fake rumor on his Instagram page, stated that he is healthy and has no signs or symptoms of illness.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“You think because you have access to social media, you can publish ANYTHING. Adieu to you”

Kanayo O Kanayo claims that the cybernaut dealt with the wrong individual and that he only has 7 days left on this planet.