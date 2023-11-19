- Advertisement -

It has been years since the marriage between actress Xandy Kamel and King Kaninja came to an end by looks like one person is yet to come to terms that it’s over.

One person who has been sharing experiences from the failed marriage is Xandy Kamel who in her recent interview with Delay has made some allegations against her ex-husband.

According to her, her then-husband body-shamed her in the presence of his friends and side chic after she tried to search for him after leaving home for over two weeks.

Shedding light on the unfortunate incident, she explained that in December 2020 she returned from a donation to see their house was empty she called him on the phone but couldn’t get in touch with him.

Later that evening, he called her to inform her that he was going to Kumasi to visit his baby after over two weeks he hadn’t returned from his trip to Kumasi.

One day, her mother-in-law called to inform her that he was in Tarkoradi so she felt relieved and prepared to go visit her in-laws and present their Christmas gifts to them.

She arrived in Tarkoradi and during that time one of Kaninja’s friends was about to have a wedding so they were all together when he started to body-shame her in the presence of his friends and side-chic who was already seated in his car.

Xandy explained that things got messy and that she also insulted him in the presence of everyone gathered there.

Watch the video below: