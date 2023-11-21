Kaninja bought me only pork and coke on Valentine’s Day – Xandy Kamel descends on ex husband

- Advertisement -

Looks like Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel is now done throwing more jabs at her estranged ex husband and her most recent rant is one for the books.

This whole brouhaha sparked after Xandy granted an interview on the controversial Delay Show hosted by the legendary TV and media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay.

Xandy Kamel used the opportunity to go hard on her now ex husband, Kaninja, raising all sort of red flags she saw in him during their short lived marriage.

“Even during Valentine, I had to beg him to get me something, even if it were chocolates. He rather went to get us pork and coke. But to me, it meant a lot because at least he showed love,” she said.

This statement has caused a stir on social media as it seems to baffle some internet mongers who don’t seem to understand why a man will get for his wife just pork and a bottle of Coca Cola.

According to Kamel, Kaninja had nothing to his name prior to their marriage and that she took care of him from his head to the soles on his feet.