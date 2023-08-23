(PHOTOS): Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori turns heads with her see-through top

- Advertisement -

Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife has sparked huge stir online with her daring dress while on vacation in Italy.

The couple, who are now spending time together in Italy, made a stylish appearance on August 20, 2023.

Bianca’s nearly-nude attire, which caught attention and sparked debate, was captured in photos that circulated online.

The “Flashing Lights” rapper, 46, and his 27-year-old partner, who married in a non-legal ceremony in January, have been touring Italy since the beginning of the month.

The Yeezy designer was recently photographed wearing an eye-catching ensemble while grabbing munchies.

Bianca Censori chose a see-through tan top without a bra to give the appearance of nudity from a distance. She wore it with gleaming beige tights and white pumps.

Check the photos below