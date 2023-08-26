KARMA: Steve Harvey cheated on his ex wife with Marjorie when she was his sidechick

The internet has been set ablaze after GhPage.com reported that Marjorie Harvey, wife of comedian, Steve Harvey had cheated on him with none other than his personal bodyguard.

The news has stirred conversations on our Facebook page, Ghanapage so we decided to dig in a little bit to see how it all started and where it’s going now.

Our sources have it that, Marjorie used to be a mere sidechick to the comedian when he was married to his ex wife, Mary Lee Harvey. In that sense, Steve was cheating on his wife with Marjorie.

Additionally, Marjorie was even the one who assisted him with an attorney during the divorce proceedings from his now ex wife and right after the divorce was settled, he go married to Marjorie.

Netizens tag his recent cheating rumors to be a Karma deal at place as the woman he cheated on his wife with, is also cheating on him and filing for divorce afterwards.

According to court papers, she’s hoping to get not less than half of his $400 million net worth and this is a real deal. A case of ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’.

Stay tune for more updates on this developing story.