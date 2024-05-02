Kasoa: Guy ends it all as his girlfriend dumps him and readies to marry another man (Video)

A young Ghanaian guy named Yaw has ended it all following a break-up with his lover named Gifty.

According to reports, Nana Yaw and Gifty were in a relationship for close to 6 years.

During their 6 years stay, Nana Yaw maltreated Gifty and normally subjected her to physical assault.

Feeling exhausted from the constant abuses, Gifty left Nana Yaw to relocate to Kumasi.

Upon arriving in Kumasi, Gifty found a new worthy lover hence decided to break up with Nana Yaw.

Hearing the unfortunate news about Gifty’s break up and the reports that she’s set to marry a new man.

Nana Yaw first took DDT to end it all but was saved.

He then later decided to hang himself on a tree.

Before ending it all, Nana Yaw left an emotionally sad note behind.

A part of his note reads;

“I met a lady which I love very much. She took care of me, guided me and protected me but I took her for granted… I cant stay because she’s getting married to another man”