Kasoa: Speeding Tipper truck runs over & kills sex worker while fighting a client for money after service
News

Kasoa: Speeding Tipper truck runs over & kills sex worker while fighting a client for money after service

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kumasi-Sex-Workers
Tragically, a commercial sex worker lost her life in a devastating accident on the Kasoa-Winneba highway.

The victim, identified only as Anabel, had hired a taxi to take her from Kasoa to Awutu Bereku to meet a client. Unfortunately, she would never return home.

Reports indicate that a confrontation erupted between Anabel and the taxi driver upon her arrival at Triple X.

She accused him of engaging in sexual activities with her but refused to pay for her services.

The driver vehemently denied her allegations, asserting that she was using this as an excuse to evade the GH80 taxi fare.

In a hasty move, the driver sped away without settling the fare, leaving Anabel behind.

Desperate to receive her payment, Anabel turned to bystanders who had intervened to break up the altercation between her and the driver.

Unfortunately, as she was demanding her money from these onlookers, tragedy struck. A tipper truck from Awutu Bereku collided with her, leading to her untimely death.

The incident occurred at Triple X, near Buduburam in the Central Region.

Anabel’s body was transported to St. Gregory Hospital, while the tipper truck driver was apprehended and detained by the Buduburam District Police Command to aid in their investigation. T

his unfortunate incident sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by sex workers, who sometimes find themselves in disputes with clients who refuse to compensate them for their services.

Source:GHPAGE

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
