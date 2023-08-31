KATH suspends 16 staff over unethical conduct; including extortion of money from patients

The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi has taken significant actions to uphold the code of conduct within the health profession.

Sixteen (16) staff members of the hospital have been suspended due to their violation of the code of conduct, which includes allegations of extorting money from patients. One staff member has been dismissed from the hospital as a result of their actions.

Chief Executive of the Hospital, Prof. Otchere Addai Mensah, announced these measures during the hospital’s mid-year performance review in Kumasi.

He emphasized that maintaining high professional standards is crucial to ensuring that patients who seek services at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have a positive experience.

In the first half of the year 2023, a total of 16 staff members have faced sanctions due to various infractions of the hospital’s disciplinary code. These sanctions include dismissals, warnings, and suspensions without pay.

These actions are part of the hospital’s commitment to upholding professional integrity and providing satisfactory services to patients.

To improve staff motivation, the hospital’s management has introduced enhancements to staff motivation packages. These measures include a general increase in allowances for line managers, as well as a 25% increase in the medical package provided to staff and their families.

The management hopes that these interventions will encourage staff members to deliver exceptional service and meet patients’ expectations for high-quality clinical care.

Prof. Addai Mensah commended the hospital staff for their remarkable progress in performance during the first six months of the year, especially when compared to the same period in the previous year (2022).

This positive progress reflects the hospital’s dedication to continuous improvement and the delivery of excellent healthcare services.