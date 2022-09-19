- Advertisement -

Kaywa has responded to critics who have bemoaned his association with secular artistes in line with his work as a music producer amid his Christian faith.

The award-winning producer and sound engineer has been in the industry for over two decades working with gospel and secular musicians. He is the CEO of Highly Spiritual music, the man behind the hit songs of Mr Drew and Lasmid.

In a recent interview on 3FM Drive, Kaywa revealed some folks have challenged his association and seeming promotion of songs they view as ‘ungodly’.

But he says his work is not limited to Christians alone. He emphasized that regardless of one’s level of religious belief, Jesus Christ came to redeem all, hence his relationship with non-Christians should not come as a surprise.

“Jesus left his throne, and when he came down, there were many times he was not found in the synagogue. Most of the time, he was found with the sinners. If I’m a follower of Jesus. If I’m with the sinners, now they condemn me but remember, Jesus went through the same condemnation.

“But you see, the purpose is transformation. It’s not just mingling. If you follow me, you will realise that anyone who talks about me, talks about transformation,” he said.

Kaywa disclosed that his purpose as born-again was to go out into the world and ‘save‘. Safe to say, Kaywa is using his craft as a mode of evangelism to win souls for Christ.

“I seek to demystify the religious act of people so we can bring ourselves to a place where we understand that Jesus came to save all,” the famed music producer said.