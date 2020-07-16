- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has given a word of advice to rapper Medikal on how to have a successful and happy marriage.

In an interview with the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, Kwaku Manu advised him to keep their families out of his marriage to Fella Makafui.

The comic actor explained that involving family members in one’s marriage can destroy happiness, therefore it must be avoided.

According to Kwaku Manu, this advice will go a long way in sustaining their marriage and also ensure their happiness.

“One advice I will give you is not to involve family members in your marriage life. There is always rivalry among women so you must never allow any competition between your mother and your wife.

You must never involve family members into your marriage because it can destroy your happiness”, Kwaku Manu advised.

He also counselled Medikal to continue making his wife, Fella Makafui happy and that will surely lead to a successful marriage.

Medikal and actress Fella Makafui had their traditional wedding on 7th March 2020 in a private ceremony attended by several celebrities and loved ones.