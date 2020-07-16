type here...
GhPage Entertainment Keep your families out of your marriage -Kwaku Manu to Medikal
Entertainment

Keep your families out of your marriage -Kwaku Manu to Medikal

Avatar
By Lizbeth Brown
Updated:
Kwaku Manu and Medikal
- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has given a word of advice to rapper Medikal on how to have a successful and happy marriage.

In an interview with the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, Kwaku Manu advised him to keep their families out of his marriage to Fella Makafui.

The comic actor explained that involving family members in one’s marriage can destroy happiness, therefore it must be avoided.

According to Kwaku Manu, this advice will go a long way in sustaining their marriage and also ensure their happiness.

“One advice I will give you is not to involve family members in your marriage life. There is always rivalry among women so you must never allow any competition between your mother and your wife.

You must never involve family members into your marriage because it can destroy your happiness”, Kwaku Manu advised.

He also counselled Medikal to continue making his wife, Fella Makafui happy and that will surely lead to a successful marriage.

Watch the video below;

Medikal and actress Fella Makafui had their traditional wedding on 7th March 2020 in a private ceremony attended by several celebrities and loved ones.
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 16, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
4.2mph
30 %
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News