Keep quiet and sit down; you’re in parliament, not your ministry – Bagbin orders Ursula (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A seemingly banter between the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful ended dramatically after the Speaker ordered the Minister to sit down, reminding her that she was in parliament, where he is the boss and not in her ministry.

During a debate by both sides of the House, Ursula caught the Speaker’s attention and when she rose to speak, she questioned why the House was deliberating on the L.I. before it had been formally laid before them.

“Mr. Speaker, I believe that the L.I. has not been laid. So I have no idea what they are debating in this House today. There is nothing before the House.

So, as you indicated to the minister that we are not yet there, I was of the opinion that you would tell my colleagues on the other side that there is nothing before us,” Ursula said.

The exchanges were concerning the proposed restriction of strategic product imports into the country, which has both the majority and minority sides of parliament divided as the latter has raised objections.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

While she was making her submission, the Speaker interjected, asking: “Hon. Minister, were you here from the very beginning?” to which Ursula Owusu-Ekuful responded, “No, I have been here since morning, even before the prayer.”

The Speaker further questioned her, saying, “Then why did you say no? Do you really listen to yourself when you are talking?” Ursula responded: “Yes, I do.”

Bagbin then said to her: “Hon. Minister, this is not the Ministry of Communication; this is parliament. Resume your seat!”

Ursula resumed her seat immediately without uttering any further word.

Watch the dramatic display below