Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else – Sarkodie BRAGs

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, also known as Michael Owusu Addo, recently made headlines with his new track ‘Brag,’ where he confidently states that he doesn’t see any African rapper or musician as his competition.

In the song, he emphasizes his long-standing presence in the music scene, predating the rise of artists like Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Black Sherif, and Asake. He adds that his only competitors are J Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

Sarkodie’s lyrics in ‘Brag’ showcase his journey, highlighting moments such as Wizkid and Davido’s emergence while he was already established in the industry, improving his craft.

He mentions other rising talents like Odugwo, Black Sherif, and Asake, affirming his ongoing relevance and creativity.

The track delves into Sarkodie’s aspirations, including his ambition to sell out the O2 Arena, which he accomplished in 2016 before many Nigerian musicians.

He reflects on facing challenges and feeling let down by those who were supposed to support him.

Additionally, Sarkodie teased his upcoming project, ‘The Championship,’ set to be released by May 24 or possibly earlier.

This marks his first major music release since his eighth studio album, ‘Jamz,’ in 2022, which featured popular singles like ‘Otan,’ ‘Don’t Try Me,’ and ‘Been a Fool for You.’

Fans are eagerly anticipating Sarkodie’s new music and the impact it will have on the hip-hop scene.