“You have failed in life as a woman” – Kennedy Agyapong slams Adwoa Safo for dancing on Tik Tok

Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has launched a stinging attack on Sarah Adwoa Safo, the MP for Dome Kwabenya, amid accusations that she is holding the government hostage.

Mr. Agyapong stated her apparent plea to be appointed Deputy Majority Leader, a post she held in the previous Parliament, smelt of a lack of ambition on GBC’s Breakfast Show on Monday, February 21, 2022.

“She’s expressing an interest in serving as Deputy Majority Leader.” That woman has been a failure in her life. Before she comes to Parliament, a full cabinet minister [for Gender, Children, and Social Protection] is demanding that she be made deputy Majority Leader.”

Following her recent behavior, the Assin Central MP requested that Ms. Adwoa Safo forfeit her position.

“You don’t come to Parliament while dancing on TikTok… Apostle Kwadwo Safo, Dome Kwabenya is not for [your father].”

Other NPP members have accused the Dome Kwabenya MP of destroying the party as well.

Sarah Adwoa Safo on Tik Tok

Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is on Tik Tok with the username [@sarahadwaosafo] and has at the moment 12K followers.

She has already shared three content on her page with the latest being her dancing in a red velvet gown.

Kennedy Agyapong believes Adwoa Safo has deviated from her core mandate as a parliamentarian and has resorted to dancing on Tik Tok.

