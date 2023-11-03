type here...
Kennedy Agyapong would emerge victorious tomorrow – Cosmos Affran Walker

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Kennedy-Agyapong-Cosmos-Walker-and-Dr-Bawumia
Kennedy-Agyapong-Cosmos-Walker-and-Dr-Bawumia
Self-styled Prophet Cosmos Affran Walker with barely 24 hours to the New Patriotic Party’s delegate congress has announced that Kennedy Agyapong would emerge as the winner.

The NPP’s much-awaited November 4 congress is just at the corner and the four presidential aspirants are rounding up their last campaign in their bid to be elected as the Presidential candidate ahead of the 2024 General elections.

In a post on the Prophet’s timeline on social media, he shared a flyer of the politician and captioned it “Congratulations Sir”.

Though four aspirants are seeking the nod from delegates to lead the NPP to the 2024 General elections people believe the main contest is between Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia who is the current Vice President.

Well, November 4 is just hours away and we wait patiently to see who will emerge as the winner to lead the Party to 2024.

The leader who will be selected tomorrow will face stiff competition from NDC’s John Dramani Mahama and other leaders of the various political parties in the country.

Source:GhPage

Friday, November 3, 2023
