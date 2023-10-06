 “I haven’t been fair to him” – Kennedy Agyapong finally apologizes to Ex-President John Mahama

- Advertisement -

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ken Agyapong, has extended an apology to former President John Mahama for his past criticisms and harsh words towards him.

During an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Starr FM, Agyapong acknowledged that he had been overly harsh in his criticisms of Mahama, despite the former president’s amicable behaviour towards him.

Agyapong went on to share anecdotes about Mahama and his wife, emphasizing that Mahama’s wife had expressed her fondness for him.

He recounted an incident where Mahama himself had approached him on a flight and mentioned his wife’s admiration for Agyapong.

Reflecting on their interactions, Agyapong expressed remorse and stated that he wanted to apologize to Mahama for the harsh words he had used against him in the past.

This gesture of reconciliation between two political figures is a notable example of how personal relationships and dynamics can influence the political landscape in Ghana.