Kennedy Agyapong is destined to be President – Rev Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Rev-Owusu-Bempah-and-Kennedy-Agyapong
Rev-Owusu-Bempah-and-Kennedy-Agyapong
Revered Isaac Owusu Bempah who is the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has dropped a prophecy ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to the preacher who was in the news a few days ago after saying NPP was going to lose the 2024 elections, Hon Kennedy Agyapong is destined to be the President of Ghana.

He disclosed that God in a vision showed him the moment when Kennedy Agyapong was presented as the new President of Ghana.

He urged that for this prophecy to become a reality, Kennedy Agyapong needed to put things in the right order if he truly wanted to be the President.

Watch the video below:

We don’t know if the Preacher is talking about the 2024 elections or other elections ahead because as it stands now, Hon Kennedy Agyapong isn’t the flagbearer of his Party the NPP.

Kennedy Agyapong lost the flagbearer election to Vice President Dr Bawumia in their just-ended delegate congress.

So far, he has pledged to offer support to the NPP flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections so the NPP can still stay in power.

Source:GhPage

