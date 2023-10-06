type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKennedy Agyapong preaches against promiscuity; says it is burdensome
News

Kennedy Agyapong preaches against promiscuity; says it is burdensome

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kennedy-Agyapong-for-president
Kennedy-Agyapong-for-president
- Advertisement -

Businessman and NPP Flagbearer Aspirant, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, recently shared profound insights during an interview with Bola Ray and via a tweet.

He expressed his hesitation to advise young men to emulate his lifestyle, describing it as burdensome.

Kennedy Agyapong, who represents the Assin Central constituency in Ghana’s Parliament, emphasized that he often advises his sons and nephews against engaging in philandering.

Despite his considerable wealth and ability to support his large family, he acknowledged that managing his extensive family has been challenging.

Notably, he has fathered at least 22 children with multiple women.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

His candid remarks shed light on the complexities of managing a large family, even for someone of his financial means, and the importance of responsible decision-making regarding relationships and family planning.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Friday, October 6, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.2mph
75 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways