Businessman and NPP Flagbearer Aspirant, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, recently shared profound insights during an interview with Bola Ray and via a tweet.

He expressed his hesitation to advise young men to emulate his lifestyle, describing it as burdensome.

Kennedy Agyapong, who represents the Assin Central constituency in Ghana’s Parliament, emphasized that he often advises his sons and nephews against engaging in philandering.

Despite his considerable wealth and ability to support his large family, he acknowledged that managing his extensive family has been challenging.

Notably, he has fathered at least 22 children with multiple women.

His candid remarks shed light on the complexities of managing a large family, even for someone of his financial means, and the importance of responsible decision-making regarding relationships and family planning.