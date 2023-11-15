Kennedy Agyapong rejects handshake from NPP MPs in parliament (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

In a widely circulated video, Kennedy Agyapong was observed abstaining from the customary handshake ritual with his fellow lawmakers from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the house.

This conspicuous deviation elicited murmurs and expressive gestures among his political peers.

While the precise rationale behind Agyapong’s action remains speculative, unverified accounts suggest a plausible connection to purported dissatisfaction stemming from their alleged non-support in the party’s recent flagbearership election.

In the video footage, the distinguished Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, is prominently featured in the legislative chamber.

Several fellow MPs, seemingly extending courteous gestures, approach him with outstretched hands, presumably intending to convey their welcome following his participation in the recent election.

To the surprise of onlookers, Agyapong opted not to reciprocate the customary exchange, leaving his colleagues in an awkward stance of unrequited camaraderie.

The video, unfortunately, fails to capture the verbal nuances accompanying this scene, leaving the reason behind his unconventional behaviour undisclosed.

Conversely, an alternative video surfaces, portraying Agyapong comfortably situated on the minority side of the parliamentary aisle.

Here, he engages in convivial exchanges with Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), marked by handshakes and laughter. Notably, the NDC lawmakers, not being participants in the NPP presidential primary election, could not have influenced Agyapong’s electoral outcome.

The alleged assertion that Agyapong’s hesitance to reciprocate handshakes stems from his colleagues’ failure to support him in the NPP presidential primaries raises concerns about internal party cohesion.

The dynamics surrounding the presidential primaries, wherein Agyapong secured 37.41% of the votes, positioning him in second place, suggest the existence of potential schisms within the party.

The conclusive victor in the primaries, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, emerged with 61.47% of the votes, underscoring a significant mandate from the party’s electorate.

With other contenders securing minor percentages, the NPP faces the imperative task of fostering genuine unity among its ranks as it approaches the critical juncture of the 2024 general elections.