type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKennedy Agyapong rejects handshake from NPP MPs in parliament (VIDEO)
News

Kennedy Agyapong rejects handshake from NPP MPs in parliament (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In a widely circulated video, Kennedy Agyapong was observed abstaining from the customary handshake ritual with his fellow lawmakers from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the house.

This conspicuous deviation elicited murmurs and expressive gestures among his political peers.

While the precise rationale behind Agyapong’s action remains speculative, unverified accounts suggest a plausible connection to purported dissatisfaction stemming from their alleged non-support in the party’s recent flagbearership election.

In the video footage, the distinguished Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, is prominently featured in the legislative chamber.

Several fellow MPs, seemingly extending courteous gestures, approach him with outstretched hands, presumably intending to convey their welcome following his participation in the recent election.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

To the surprise of onlookers, Agyapong opted not to reciprocate the customary exchange, leaving his colleagues in an awkward stance of unrequited camaraderie.

The video, unfortunately, fails to capture the verbal nuances accompanying this scene, leaving the reason behind his unconventional behaviour undisclosed.

Conversely, an alternative video surfaces, portraying Agyapong comfortably situated on the minority side of the parliamentary aisle.

Here, he engages in convivial exchanges with Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), marked by handshakes and laughter. Notably, the NDC lawmakers, not being participants in the NPP presidential primary election, could not have influenced Agyapong’s electoral outcome.

The alleged assertion that Agyapong’s hesitance to reciprocate handshakes stems from his colleagues’ failure to support him in the NPP presidential primaries raises concerns about internal party cohesion.

The dynamics surrounding the presidential primaries, wherein Agyapong secured 37.41% of the votes, positioning him in second place, suggest the existence of potential schisms within the party.

The conclusive victor in the primaries, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, emerged with 61.47% of the votes, underscoring a significant mandate from the party’s electorate.

With other contenders securing minor percentages, the NPP faces the imperative task of fostering genuine unity among its ranks as it approaches the critical juncture of the 2024 general elections.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
1.6mph
0 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
92 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
92 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways