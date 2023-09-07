Is Kennedy Agyapong also stepping down? Here’s what his campaign team are saying aftermath of Alan’s

- Advertisement -

The campaign team of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vehemently denied the swirling rumours suggesting that the Assin Central Member of Parliament is considering withdrawing from the flagbearer race.

In a clear and resolute statement, his team has affirmed that Mr. Agyapong is fully committed to participating in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer elections, which are set to take place in November.

With unwavering determination, the vociferous politician’s campaign team has assured the public that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is not only firmly in the race but also fully prepared to compete for the coveted NPP flagbearer position.

Their unequivocal stance aims to put to rest any speculations and uncertainties surrounding his candidacy, reaffirming his dedication to the party’s internal electoral process.

As the November flagbearer elections draw near, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s decision to stand his ground underscores his commitment to contributing to the democratic processes within the NPP, signalling his readiness to vie for the party’s top position with conviction and confidence.

“Our attention has been drawn to a rumour making the rounds, particularly on social media that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong will soon be announcing his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Presidential primaries scheduled for November 4 this year.

“The rumour comes in the wake of the withdrawal of Honorable John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the race on Monday.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Honourable Ken Ohene Agyapong is committed to staying in the race, and at no point has he contemplated withdrawing from the contest.

“We wish to assure all our teeming supporters that the Ken Ohene Agyapong campaign team is putting in place all the necessary strategies to ensure a “Showdown” come November 4.

“We therefore call on the general public, especially our teeming supporters and cherished delegates of the NPP to disregard the rumor and treat with utmost contempt any news or message that purports the withdrawal of Ken from the race.” A statement issued by the team on Thursday, September 7 said.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Meanwhile, Former Trade Minister and Presidential Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng, aka Alan Cash has withdrawn from the presidential race of the party.

In a statement released few days ago, the aspirant made it clear that he’s no longer interested in the race to be President as he think the “results from the recently held Special Delegate Congress was skewed in favor on one aspirant.

According to him, statements made by some leading members of the party made it clear to him that a favorite has already been chosen and there’s nothing he can do about it.

Alan Cash as affectionately called was in the right position to be the Presidential candidate of the party until he stepped back to push the current president of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo.

His intentions of withdrawing comes as no surprise to many as the Vice President and also an aspirant, Dr. Bawumia appears to have the upper hand.