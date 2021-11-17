Kennedy Osei and wife celebrate their twin daughters birthday with lovely photos

- Advertisement -

Kennedy Osei and his ever-beautiful wife Tracey have thronged social media with adorable photos of their lovely twins to mark their birthday.

The delightful couple as a norm shared very nice and well-edited pictures of themselves and their twins beaming with smiles to commemorate the big day.

Captioning the pictures, Kennedy Osei who shared the photos on his Instagram page described the babies as ‘the greatest gifts of their( himself and wife) life and also the princesses of the Kency Kingdom.

He wrote; “Blessed beyond measure. Happy Birthday to our greatest gift of life. The Princesses of the Kency Kingdom, #GodFirst”

Check out the beautiful photos;