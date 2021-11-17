type here...
GhPageEntertainmentKennedy Osei and wife celebrate their twin daughters birthday with lovely photos
Entertainment

Kennedy Osei and wife celebrate their twin daughters birthday with lovely photos

By Lizbeth Brown
Kency
- Advertisement -

Kennedy Osei and his ever-beautiful wife Tracey have thronged social media with adorable photos of their lovely twins to mark their birthday.

The delightful couple as a norm shared very nice and well-edited pictures of themselves and their twins beaming with smiles to commemorate the big day.

Captioning the pictures, Kennedy Osei who shared the photos on his Instagram page described the babies as ‘the greatest gifts of their( himself and wife) life and also the princesses of the Kency Kingdom.

He wrote; “Blessed beyond measure. Happy Birthday to our greatest gift of life. The Princesses of the Kency Kingdom, #GodFirst”

Check out the beautiful photos;

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
2.6mph
0 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News