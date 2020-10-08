- Advertisement -

It was all gilts and glamour at Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s wedding held today in a grand style at East Legon.

The Despite’s noted for their display of wealth and class once again put on a lovely show at the traditional wedding of Cindy Ofori Sarpong and her husband, Richard Peprah.

#Ciri2020 was the hashtag for the traditional wedding ceremony. This is yet another lavish wedding Ghana has experienced after the reigning #Kency 2020.

The event saw the high and mighty in the country gracing the occasion in their numbers fired up in their elements. It was a beautiful scene to behold.

Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Sefa, D Black, Daddy Lumba and many other personalities and celebrities attended #Ciri2020.

One of the exciting moments that caught our attention at the ceremony was the beautiful groomsmen choreography led by Kennedy Osei, the General Manager of Despite Media.

In the footage, Kennedy Osei together with the other groomsmen donned a white African Print dress displayed his dance moved to the contentment of all who were present.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW;