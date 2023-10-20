Kevin Taylor and wife marks marriage anniversary with stunning photos

- Advertisement -

US-based controversial Ghanaian broadcaster and CEO of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor has blessed the internet with beautiful pictures of him and his Wife’s during the couple’s marriage anniversary.

Kelvin is popular across social media platforms with his robust voice and seemingly vulgar ways of tackling National issues.

In a post sighted on Facebook, Kevin Taylor wrote, “Happy Marriage Anniversary to The Boss and Our Madam. The Taylors! ???? #Focus”.

The event was said to be a private one with on a few family and friends in attendance.

We wish the couple more blessings in their home. Checkout the photo below