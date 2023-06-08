type here...
"KwasiaPanin, aboabi ba" - Kevin Taylor descends on Hopeson Adorye
News

“KwasiaPanin, aboabi ba” – Kevin Taylor descends on Hopeson Adorye

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kevin Taylor has served it hot and fire to gospel singer Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye in the latest attack.

The pepper-mouth CEO of Loud Silence Media on his usual rants blasted Hopeson Adorye amid taking a swipe at Alan Kyeremanten for bringing the former to his team.

Adorye is currently an aide to NPP Presidential hopeful Alan Kyeremanten and Taylor completely tore into the politician for having someone like Adorye on his team.

According to him, the former NPP parliamentary aspirant is a political liability, describing him as waste in human form.

Kevin Taylor insulted Adorye that he attracts only flies to himself and nothing good comes from him and will never will.

An angry Taylor said if Alan as keeps Adorye around him, his campaign is doomed before it even begins.

    Source:GHPAGE

