Maverick journalist Kevin Taylor has unleashed venom on Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie over his refusal to criticise the government.

Sarkodie did several songs and led online activism against the erstwhile government when he felt things were not going right.

He churned out songs like “Inflation”, “Dunsor” and “Masses” to communicate the collective frustration of Ghanaians at the time.

However, since the NPP came into government, Sarkodie has not gone on the same tangent. He has not openly criticized or done any work to address some of the pressing national and societal issues.

On the back of that, Kevin Taylor has described him as a rapper who dwells on tribalism and has decided not to lambast the Aku-Addo administration because both are Akans.

Speaking on his show, Kevin Taylor intimated that he was the one who helped bring Sarkodie to Kumasi when his career started to burgeon.

Thus, he knew the number of boxers he had at the time and how impoverished he looked.

“Where is Sarkodie? He is yet to do a song about all that is going on in the country. My friend Eric and I brought you to Kumasi for the first time. We helped you perform at KNUST. I even knew the number of boxers you had.

Kevin Taylor insisted that Sarkodie must break out from his shell of hypocrisy and tribalism by critiquing the government if he wanted to be taken seriously.