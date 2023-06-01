Kevin Taylor publishes the face of his biological father for the first time on social media

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Broadcast Journalist Kevin Taylor has for the first time shared a beautiful photo of his dad on social media.

The Founder of Loud Silence Media and the Host of With All Due Respect Show posted the father to react to claims that his father is a nobody.

Recall Okatakyie Afrifa came blasting Kevin Taylor amid his beef with Nana Yaa Brefo. Afrifa alleged that Kevin’s father has no legacy.

According to him, the only property the man can boast of is a drinking spot he built at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Weeks after, Kevin Taylor has happily posted his father who is also a royal. His name is Okakabin Andoh X.

TAKE A LOOK