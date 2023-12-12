type here...
Kevin Taylor suffers heartbreak after Agradaa got married without informing him – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial and diabolical online news anchor and personality, Kevin Taylor has expressed his disappointment in another controversial personality, Evangelist Nana Agradaa for getting married without informing him.

According to Kevin, Agradaa shouldn’t have gotten married without first informing him due to the admiration he had for her.

Recall when Evangelist Mama Pat openly declared her admiration for the US-based broadcast journalist, Kevin Taylor in a self recorded video that took over social media conversations.

The woman of God recently got married to her junior pastor, Pastor Asiamah in a private marriage ceremony that got netizens talking for days.

Watch the video below;

